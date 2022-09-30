Disney World Park Hours Revealed Ahead of Phased Reopening

Hurricane Ian hit Walt Disney World Resort and the rest of Central Florida on Wednesday after a devastating landfall in Fort Myers, Naples, and other coastal cities. The hurricane has damaged thousands of properties, homes, businesses, and parks in the area, one mile per hour short of Category Five winds.

Walt Disney World specifically has taken many precautions in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, closing down the tire Resort, hotels, and other experiences.

The Resort also completely shut down its Skyliner transportation which is now set to return with the rest of the Parks.

Speaking of returns, the Walt Disney World Resort is set to reopen in phases Friday, September 30, with Park hours just now being revealed. The full list can be found below.

Magic Kingdom

The Magic Kingdom will open up for early entry starting at 8:00 a.m. and will officially be open from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for regular guests. Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party is still taking place as scheduled.

EPCOT

EPCOT will open for early entry at 9:00 a.m. and will open to all guests from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Disney’s Hollywood Studios is opening early at 10:00 a.m. and will be available to all Guests from 12:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

Disney’s Animal Kingdom will open early at 11:00 a.m. and will officially stay open from 1:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. for general Guests.

Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more updates!

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket and Park Pass reservation are needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily. A theme park reservation can be made via the Walt Disney World website.