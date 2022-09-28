Hurricane Ian Nearly Reaches Category 5 Storm

Hurricane Ian will make landfall in Florida today with nearly Category 5 winds.

Last night, we reported that Ian had strengthened from Category 3 to Category 4 in under 24 hours. According to NPR, the storm rapidly intensified overnight, reaching top winds of 155 miles per hour.

“This is going to be a nasty, nasty day, two days,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis told constituents on Wednesday. Approximately 2.5 million Floridians are under mandatory or voluntary orders to evacuate.

Ian is expected to hit Central Florida with tropical storm-level winds. Walt Disney World Resort, Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando International Airport (MCO), and other Orlando attractions are closed Wednesday and Thursday. The Tampa area could see flooding and a storm surge between eight and ten feet.

This news comes after Walt Disney World Resort announced limited Resort hotel availability during the hurricane. On Monday, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort would close from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, September 30. Guests with current or future reservations at these Resort Hotels were relocated.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Water Parks -Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon – will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney Springs will close on Wednesday, with a decision about Thursday to be announced later.

Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also close on Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29.

Walt Disney World Resort has closed eight times due to hurricanes, most frequently in recent years. The Disney Park closed in 2019 for Hurricane Dorian and in 2017 for Hurricane Irma.

Inside the Magic wishes of the people of Florida and those affected by Hurricane Ian safety during this time.