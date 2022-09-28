Ian Grows Stronger: Hurricane Could Now Strengthen to Category 4 Ahead of Florida Landfall

Hurricane Ian continues to be a dangerous storm churning in the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on a path toward Florida as a Category 3 storm, but the very latest models show that Ian could strengthen to a Category 4 as it targets the Sunshine State.

On Tuesday, after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Cuba around 4:30 a.m. local time, forecasters generally said that the storm could strengthen to a Category 4 after returning to the Gulf waters before becoming a Category 3 storm and making landfall on Florida’s west coast. But on Tuesday night, forecasters began to predict a possible intensification that would see Ian becoming a Category 4 storm, with sustained winds between 130 and 156 miles per hour, according to NBC News.

According to ABC News, a Category 4 storm “can cause severe damage to well-constructed homes, including damaging most of the roof and exterior walls” and in the event of such a storm, “most trees will be snapped or uprooted and power poles downed.”

The storm is still expected to bring 12 to 18 inches of rain to the central and northeastern parts of Florida, and 6 to 8 inches of rain to the Florida Keys and South Florida through Thursday.

In an update Tuesday evening, from the National Hurricane Center, forecasters said the Category 3 storm was expected to continue gaining strength. Per NBC News, the hurricane situation was as follows: