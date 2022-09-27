BREAKING: Walt Disney World Resort to Close For Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort is joining Universal Orlando Resort, Orlando International Airport (MCO), and other Central Florida Theme Parks closing this week for Hurricane Ian.

Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Water Parks -Blizzard Beach and Typhoon Lagoon – will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney Springs will close on Wednesday, with a decision about Thursday to be announced later.

From Theme Park journalist Scott Gustin:

NEW: Walt Disney World has informed Cast Members the theme parks and water parks will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday. Disney Springs will be closed on Wednesday. A decision for Thursday will be announced later.

If you’re visiting the Disney Parks at this time, Guest Services and Walt Disney World Resort Hotel Front Desk Cast Members will have the most up-to-date information on closures and safety protocols.

“You still have time today to execute what you need to do,” Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said to residents on Tuesday. “There’s going to be interruptions in communications; plan for that.”

This news comes after Walt Disney World Resort announced limited Resort hotel availability during the hurricane. On Monday, Walt Disney World Resort announced that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort would close from Wednesday, September 28 to Friday, September 30. Guests with current or future reservations at these Resort Hotels were relocated.

Disney’s Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also close on Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29.

Walt Disney World Resort has closed eight times due to hurricanes , most frequently in recent years. The Disney Park closed in 2019 for Hurricane Dorian and in 2017 for Hurricane Irma.

Inside the Magic will continue to report on Tropical Storm Ian, which is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The Tampa area could see flooding and a storm surge between eight and ten feet. Current models project that the storm will be a Category three hurricane. Approximately 2.5 million Floridians are under mandatory or voluntary orders to evacuate

Inside the Magic wishes of the people of Florida and those affected by Hurricane Ian safety during this time.