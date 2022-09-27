How to Plan For Hurricane Ian If You’re Visiting Disney World This Week

Hurricane Ian is currently making its way up to the Gulf Coast with a track that will seemingly put it making landfall at some point Wednesday in Florida.

However, the path of the storm– including its strength and severity– and exactly where it will make landfall is still to be determined. Currently, Hurricane Ian is a Category 3 hurricane with winds of more than 115 mph, but it is undetermined what the storm will look like when it actually makes landfall.

If you’re at Walt Disney World Resort currently and planning to wait out the storm, or if you have a trip coming up, there are some things you should be aware of.

Here’s a look at what you should plan for if you’re visiting Disney World during Hurricane Ian.

Current status of Walt Disney World Resort

As of 1:40 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday, Disney has issued a statement sharing that it operating under normal conditions, but will make necessary adjustments based on the path of the storm:

“Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as we prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service.”

Disney has announced that Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will temporarily close Wednesday, September 28 through Friday, September 30 due to the weather. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.

In addition, Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser voyages departing Tuesday, September 27 and Thursday, September 29, have been canceled due to the potential impact on the guest experience.

Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park will close temporarily Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29. Disney’s Blizzard Beach water park is currently closed. Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens and Fairways Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29.

Travel Restrictions Heading Into (Or Out of) Florida

While no significant lane closures have been announced for evacuation routes as of yet, this is a fluid situation and could change. However, if you are flying into or out of MCO (Orlando Airport), you should be aware that the airport will be ceasing commercial operations beginning at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday. That means that any flights into the airport or out of the airport at this time will not be taking place.

Many flights have already been canceled for times before this threshold, as well. The airport shared that it plans to return to normal operations on Friday, but this will depend on the damage and impact of the storm.

Spending time at Disney World during Hurricane Ian

If you are at Disney World during this time– whether it be from a canceled flight that has you stranded or from the choice to continue with your trip voluntarily– you should know that Disney Cast Members work hard to ensure that Guests are safe.

There are special activities that Cast Members will introduce at the Disney World Resorts if the Disney Parks– including Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and EPCOT– were to be closed.

In addition, Disney will give you all the information you need to know about sheltering and what to do during your stay amid the storm.

If you do get to enjoy the Parks–whether it be on Wednesday and Thursday during the storm’s impact, or after during the weekend, possibly after a reopening– you should be patient and know that there is no set formula for what to expect in terms of crowds or wait times. If Disney Cast Members have difficulty getting to work, this could impact the attractions and wait times in negative ways, even after the storm has blown over.

However, there have been reports in the past of very low wait times following a storm, but this is all just depends on the extent of damage and much more.

Remember, the most important thing is the safety of all Guests and Cast Members.

If you’d like to modify your scheduled Disney World trip

Disney has waived its cancellation fees because of the hurricane, so if you’d like to cancel, you can do so without penalty.

Guests with reservations for these dates are asked to please call 407-939-5209 for help with modifying their plans.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the status of Walt Disney World, Universal Orlando Resort, and others amid the impact of Hurricane Ian.