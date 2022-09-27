Disney World Trips Canceled Amid Hurricane Uncertainty

Disney World trips are being canceled in droves as Hurricane Ian makes its way toward the Gulf Coast.

Walt Disney World Resort has announced a few closures— including Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort beginning Wednesday and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29– but the fate of the Disney Parks is still up in the air at this point.

Many expect Disney to make a decision on its hours for theme parks and much more later today, but nothing has been updated at the time of this writing in terms of Disney’s official weather website.

Still, Disney has already removed cancellation fees and penalties for upcoming trips, and it would seem that many Guests are choosing to take advantage.

One Guest wrote that they were “bitter” about having to make the decision to cancel their trip.

I made the adult decision to cancel my Disney World trip because of the hurricane… I’m so bitter

I made the adult decision to cancel my Disney world trip because of the hurricane…I’m so bitter — K-2SchO🤖 She/Her (@schofield_katy) September 26, 2022

Another shared that this was the second time they had to cancel a Disney trip.

So as my family packed too drive to Disney today, we decided we had to cancel the trip yet again. This year I am 0 for 2 fabulous vacations. Next big trip is our cruise in December. Cross fingers. Say a prayer that we celebrate our 50 anniversary.

So as my family packed too drive to Disney today, we decided we had to cancel the trip yet again. This year I am 0 for 2 fabulous vacations. Next big trip is our cruise in December. Cross fingers. Say a prayer that we celebrate our 50 anniversary. — DeeDawg🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦 (@deeswyt) September 26, 2022

Several others on social media shared similar decisions they were forced to make. Others have not made the decision as of yet and are still contemplating whether or not they should make the trip to Orlando in the midst of the storm.

At this point, flights coming in and out of Orlando have continued as normal, but many expect that wind and rain could shut down the airport depending on the severity of the hurricane and it tropical winds.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the latest coming out of Disney World, Universal Orlando, and more related to the hurricane.