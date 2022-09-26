Disney World Announces Multiple Closures Ahead of Hurricane Ian

Several amenities across the Walt Disney World Resort property are now set to close as the entire state of Florida braces for Hurricane Ian. The information is shown on Disney World’s weather calendar page.

Closures include hotels like Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, as well as Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park.

The full list of closures can be found below:

Disney Resort Hotels : Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort since these locations will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. Disney is contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations.

: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort since these locations will temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Friday, Sept. 30 due to the weather. Disney is contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations. Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed).

will close temporarily Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. (Disney’s Blizzard Beach is currently closed). Winter Summerland Miniature Golf and Fantasia Gardens Miniature Golf will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29.

will also temporarily close Wednesday, Sept. 28 and Thursday, Sept. 29. Reservations for Dining and Other Experiences: Effective immediately, Disney will not enforce cancelation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique.

Effective immediately, Disney will not enforce cancelation policies until further notice for dining and other experiences like Savi’s Workshop and Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique. Disney is currently monitoring weather conditions and will communicate any changes to park operating hours or special events at a later time.

We just reported that Busch Gardens Tampa would be closing down the entire Park to provide safety to its Guests and employees. The most current data about Tropical Storm Ian suggests the storm will intensify, becoming a hurricane later in the day on Sunday and strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane as it passes over Cuba on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is projected to weaken slightly before making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

Stay tuned for more Hurricane Ian updates!