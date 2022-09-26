Disney Makes “Ugly” Change to Classic Attraction During Refurbishment

Fea Disney attractions are as iconic or as historic as the Swiss Family Robinson Treehouse. Here, Guests will “Brave the smugglers’ trails of Adventure Isle and discover this magnificent tree house built by the shipwrecked Swiss Family Robinson.”

This attraction is very unique as it is a walkthrough attraction, meaning Guests simply take in the scenery as they please. This means there is usually no line for the experience.

The treehouse is featured at Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland Paris. Unfortunately for our European friends, this experience has been closed for some time due to an ongoing refurbishment.

Called La Cabana des Robinson at the Paris Resort, this attraction has been closed for several months. We noticed that nets had been added to the attraction last week but thought they were just part of the actual work being done during the refurbishment, not something that would last once the attraction reopened.

However, when looking later, it looks like these nets may be permanent. You can see this in the tweet linked below, thanks to PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be):

More ugly (why black?) nets arrived at the Robinson Treehouse, seems like they are here to stay. #disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/95iFz9u1bI — PixieDust (@Pixiedust_be) September 25, 2022

We presume these nets are for safety regulations, but we can’t help but think it hurts the theming just a bit.

Swiss Family Robinson: a Tree with a View Climb high in this magnificent tree house that the Swiss Family Robinson call home. Here, you can ascend an intricate series of walkways and stairs that lead to a layout of beautifully detailed rooms, including a kitchen, library and some bedrooms – all filled with salvaged decoration. And when you reach the lookout area at the top, grab a telescope and enjoy the stunning views of the island below. Disney’s Swiss Family Robinson tree house really is the height of good living!

