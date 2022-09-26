Building Partially Collapses at Disney World, Area Closed Off

A portion of a wall collapsed Monday morning at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, leaving a storefront looking exceptionally decrepit.

When visiting Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests expect to experience jaw-dropping attractions like Tower of Terror, Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster, and Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Guests also love the “fantastic” nighttime show featured at the Park.

Ever Since Walt Disney World Resort reopened, Guests have been eagerly waiting for Fantasmic! to return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The nighttime spectacular is a fan favorite, taking Guests on a journey into Mickey’s imagination, enjoying magical scenes with beloved Disney characters and battling fearsome villains with breathtaking sounds, sights, and effects.

However, earlier this morning, Guests encountered something far more real than any of these experiences.

A building collapsed at the entrance of the Park. The specific store was Keystone Clothiers, a popular shopping location on Hollywood Boulevard. You can see the damage in a tweet shared by Jason (@ozborn82):

Part of the store front has broken off #disneyworld #HollywoodStudios

There are reports that the Hollywood Boulevard area has been closed off due to the damage. At this time, we are unsure what caused the wall to collapse.

We will update our story as more information becomes available.

