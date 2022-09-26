Disney Restaurant Building Damaged Months After Opening

in Disneyland Paris

Posted on by Luke Dammann Leave a comment
disneyland-paris-walt-disney-studios

Credit: Disney

Months after opening, one Disney Resort building has already faced structural damage.

Ancient Sanctum Avengers Campus Disneyland California
Credit: Disneyland

Related: Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Labeled “Human Trafficker” at Disney World

For those who may not know, Disneyland Paris recently opened its own version of Avengers Campus, and Guests have been loving the new addition ever since.

When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests are able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions,  Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.

Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.

Mighty Thor at Avengers Campus
Credit: Disney Parks Blog

Related: Disney Closes Iconic Roller Coaster, Won’t Reopen Until Next Month

The new land also features two new attractions, in the form of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster. The former is a brand-new experience for the Park, and the latter replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

However, there is more to do in this new land than ride rides. Guests can also get their snack on at PYM Kitchen, a quick-service location based on the Ant-Man franchise. Guests can head to this experimental lab restaurant and power up with a buffet of unusually-sized mains and snacks. Here, super-smart chefs use Ant-Man and The Wasp’s PYM Particle technology to shrink and grow ingredients.
Unfortunately, this new eatery is now facing structural issues just months after opening.
PYM Kitchen at Avengers Campus
Credit: Disney

You can see this issue in a tweet from Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp):

One of the windows at the entrance to the PYM Kitchen restaurant has a little problem! (Translated)

As you can see, a window is completely shattered in the new restaurant. We are unsure what caused this damage to the building. We are also unsure if Disney has already fixed the window that is shattered.

Have you visited Avengers Campus?

Luke Dammann

When at Disney world, Luke will probably be found eating with his favorite animatronic, Sonny Eclipse at Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe. When not at Disney World, Luke will probably be found defending Cosmic Ray's Starlight Cafe to people who claim "there are better restaurants"

Be the first to comment!