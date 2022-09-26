Disney Restaurant Building Damaged Months After Opening

Months after opening, one Disney Resort building has already faced structural damage.
For those who may not know, Disneyland Paris recently opened its own version of Avengers Campus, and Guests have been loving the new addition ever since.
When visiting Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, Guests are able to join forces with their favorite superheroes and help them in missions to protect the Earth. The land will be home to two attractions, Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Flight Force, where Guests will be able to meet Iron Man as one of the most advanced animatronics in Disney Parks worldwide.
Guests can also shop for all their superhero needs at the different stores and enjoy an Avenger-worthy meal at PYM Kitchen, Stark Factory, and the food trucks around the Campus.
The new land also features two new attractions, in the form of Spider-Man W.E.B. Adventure and Avengers Assemble: Fight Force coaster. The former is a brand-new experience for the Park, and the latter replaced the Park’s version of Disney’s Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.
You can see this issue in a tweet from Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp):
One of the windows at the entrance to the PYM Kitchen restaurant has a little problem! (Translated)
L’une des vitres à l’entrée du restaurant PYM Kitchen a comme un petit souci ! 😅 pic.twitter.com/i2pyhJWDOb
— Disneyland Paris bons plans (@Disneylandpbp) September 22, 2022
As you can see, a window is completely shattered in the new restaurant. We are unsure what caused this damage to the building. We are also unsure if Disney has already fixed the window that is shattered.
