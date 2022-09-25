Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Labeled “Human Trafficker” at Disney World

The last few months have been an incredibly tumultuous time for The Walt Disney Company. Political tensions have remained high ever since word got out that the company had supported Florida’s controversial Parental Rights bill.

Disney eventually took a stance against the bill, which caused friction between the company and the state of Florida, with Gov. Ron DeSantis continuing to escalate the battle with incendiary words and even more hostile actions.

Disney’s Reedy Creek District hangs in the balance following multiple claims from DeSantis that it would eventually be dissolved entirely. The fate of Disney’s relationship with Florida is extremely rocky as of now, but no one is quite sure where it will end up.

However, this hasn’t stopped certain people from blasting the Florida Gov. from high above the Walt Disney World Resort property.

Following the controversial decision to send migrants to Martha’s Vinyard, Gov. DeSantis is now being met with some harsh pushback from one of the infamous Orlando airplane messengers that fly high above daily.

Recently, someone flew a plane with a message above the Walt Disney World Resort, spreading a very bold claim. You can see the image below thanks to a post on Reddit:

It may be hard to make out, but the sign that the plane is pulling reads: “DeSantis is a human trafficker.” This is obviously referencing DeSantis’ incendiary political action recently.

“They were in really, really bad shape,” said DeSantis on Fox News recently. “There are jobs available in Martha’s Vineyard. There is lodging available in Martha’s Vineyard.” The migrants were allegedly promised jobs and housing as part of DeSantis’ plan to transport them from Texas to New England.

The migrants claim that they were not informed where they would end up and are now suing the Florida Gov. despite what DeSantis is now claiming about the circumstances surrounding the situation. The plaintiffs in this lawsuit claim to have been coerced and deceived by the Gov.

