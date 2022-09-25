Disney’s BoardWalk Resort Store Permanently Closing Next Week

Few Resorts are as acclaimed as Disney’s BoardWalk. Featuring some incredible theming, amazing rooms, and an immense selection of entertainment, many Guests, may prefer to stay here than even at Cinderella Castle (ok, maybe not if we were ever given the chance).

However, if you have stayed here recently, you are always well aware of the work going on at the Resort.

As part of a massive, multi-year project, the entire Resort is undergoing refurbishments and updates. Communications Manager, Lesley Harris, shared the exciting news that the Resort would be reworked to Disney Parks Blog earlier this year:

Waterside strolls will be extra special with storybook sweet treats and dreamy desserts at The Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers, a new table service restaurant and bakery that’s sure to delight. Expected to open in 2023, this restaurant will offer both savory and dessert menus, along with afternoon tea service, in a whimsical atmosphere that complements the magic of the idyllic charm of Disney’s BoardWalk that guests know and love.

Disney also recently revealed that Dundy’s Sundries, a general store located at the Resort, is set to close for good very soon. The store will close on October 3 to make way for a new coffee shop.

As part of this refurbishment, the Cake Bake Shop by Gwendolyn Rogers will become the Resort’s premier bakery hotspot, “And with this new sweet spot on the horizon, the BoardWalk Bakery will become a new sandwich shop for guests to enjoy a bite along the water’s edge, joining other current food and beverage locations like BoardWalk Ice Cream.”

Stay tuned to the Disney Parks Blog for more details on other resort enhancements that are coming to Disney’s BoardWalk, and in the meantime, enjoy all the fantastic treats at the BoardWalk Deli!

What’s your favorite Disney World hotel?