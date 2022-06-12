Current State of Fantasmic! Refurbishment Revealed In Aerial Photo

Due to the ongoing pandemic, Disney made the decision to halt nighttime shows, including Fantasmic!. The good news is that as we continue to move forward, Disney World has confirmed that Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022.

But that’s not all because once Fantasmic! does return, Guests will be able to witness brand-new scenes highlighting some of our favorite movies!

Fantasmic! is a nighttime spectacular that takes Guests into Mickey’s dreams as they visit some of the most iconic Disney animated stories. It is located inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios on Sunset Boulevard near Tower of Terror and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster.

As Fantasmic! currently remains closed to Guests, for now, Imagineers are working hard on getting the nighttime show ready for its return. When it returns, as we previously mentioned, the show will include a new sequence. Disney Parks Blog confirmed the changes coming to Fantasmic!, writing:

As Josh D’Amaro, Chairman, Disney Parks, Experiences and Products, announced earlier today, “Fantasmic!” will also be returning to Disney’s Hollywood Studios in 2022. When this incredible spectacular reopens next year, it will incorporate an all-new sequence featuring live performers, stunts, special effects and more!

Since the official announcement, Disney has confirmed some of the changes fans can look forward to:

The iconic “Fantasmic!” at Disney’s Hollywood Studios will make its much-anticipated return later in 2022 with a new show sequence featuring Disney characters – Mulan, Elsa, Aladdin, Pocahontas and Moana – in heroic moments, as well as new technical enhancements. Guests won’t want to miss this spectacle set on a canvas of water where the forces of good and evil battle it out in Mickey’s dream. The extravagant, open-air nighttime musical boasts more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, rousing music and dazzling pyrotechnics.

Now, as we inch closer to the return of Fantasmic!, Imagineers continue working on the nighttime show as it is undergoing refurbishment. Twitter user bioreconstruct, shared an aerial photo of the Fantasmic! site, writing:

Aerial look at the refurbishment of Fantasmic. Zoom in and there’s trash cans staged at each seating section. Boom lift at left side of the seating is likely for servicing the show lighting.

Aerial look at the refurbishment of Fantasmic. Zoom in and there's trash cans staged at each seating section. Boom lift at left side of the seating is likely for servicing the show lighting. pic.twitter.com/VTj8qUfwEp — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) June 11, 2022

As you can see in the aerial photo, Imagineers are working quickly to finish the refurbishment happening at Fantasmc!.

At this time, we still do not have a reopening date for Fantasmic!, but it is exciting to see the refurbishment continuing and we cannot wait to see the new sequence once the nighttime show does return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

In case you have never seen this nighttime spectacular, the Disney World website describes the show as:

A Legendary Tale Featuring more than 50 live performers, massive sets, stunning effects, dazzling pyrotechnics and rousing music, this larger-than-life show is painted on a grand canvas of dancing water and light like nothing you’ve ever seen. Overflowing with silly and suspenseful surprises, it will leave your entire family smiling from ear-to-ear. A Night When Dreams Come True Fast asleep, Mickey Mouse dreams that he is a mighty sorcerer’s apprentice with the power to control water, color and magic. The Disney Villains—including Maleficent in the form of a towering, 40-foot-tall dragon—turn Mickey’s dream into a nightmare, but don’t underestimate the power of Mickey’s imagination! The fantastic fantasy includes Disney Characters from some of your favorite animated classics: Beauty and the Beast

Sleeping Beauty

The Little Mermaid

Aladdin

The Lion King

Pocahontas

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

Are you excited to hear Fantasmic! will return to Disney’s Hollywood Studios? How do you feel about the changes coming? Let us know in the comments below.