Disney World Limits Hotel Availability as Hurricane Approaches

Upcoming storms have forced Disney to limit availability for Guests looking to stay on property.

Planning a vacation to Walt Disney World can be challenging considering all there is to do at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.” In terms of hotels alone, Disney World offers 32 different destinations to call home while you visit. Some of these include Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa, and of course, Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

Unfortunately, for those planning on visiting this week or for those already there, storms are coming, and they’ve forced Disney to cut availability for its wide collection of hotels.

When looking at the official calendar for Disney World hotels, we noticed that Disney removed several availabilities. Disney now has limited check-ins for arrivals starting Monday, September 26 through Thursday, September 29th.

These limitations come ahead of the anticipated impacts from Hurricane Ian.

Florida residents, as well as those heading to Florida in the coming days, have been urged to pay attention to weather forecasts from law enforcement and other local authorities and officials as the Sunshine State prepares for Tropical Storm Ian’s rapid intensification.

As we reported, the most current data about Tropical Storm Ian suggests the storm will intensify, becoming a hurricane later in the day on Sunday and strengthening to a Category 4 hurricane as it passes over Cuba on Tuesday. Hurricane Ian is projected to weaken slightly before making landfall along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

The potential for flash flooding in Florida also exists, as seen in the graphic below from the National Hurricane Center.

We will continue to monitor this situation and update our readers as much as we can.