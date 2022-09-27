Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are both expected to be impacted in some way by the incoming storm Hurricane Ian.

As Ian makes its way up the Gulf Coast with a track that seems to be heading straight towards Florida, its exact landing spot is still unsure.

Universal Orlando released a statement on Monday in regards to Hurricane Ian, letting Guests know that it was actively monitoring the storm and that it was proceeding with normal operations until otherwise directed, including Halloween Horror Nights.

However, that changed Tuesday afternoon.

After following the storm’s path and directives from The National Weather Service, Universal Orlando Resort joined SeaWorld Orlando and announced a closure for the safety of its Guests and Team Members.

Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal’s CityWalk will all be closed Wednesday and Thursday. There has been no announcement as of yet on if the theme parks will return to normal operations on Friday.

With both Universal Orlando and SeaWorld Orlando announcing theme park closures, it seems to be only a matter of time before Walt Disney World Resort announces closures for Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios.

(UPDATE at 3:30 p.m. E.T.: Disney has now announced closures for its theme parks, as well)

Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Severe Weather Policy

Universal’s severe weather policy can be read below:

While an incredible vacation awaits at Universal Orlando Resort™, unfortunately we can’t make guarantees about the weather, but your travel plans can still be stress-free. In the event that a hurricane or tropical storm warning is issued by the National Hurricane Center or a state of emergency is declared for the Orlando area or in your place of residence, within seven days of your arrival, you can contact our team in advance to reschedule or cancel your Universal Parks & Resorts Vacations Package, hotel room only accommodations and Universal Orlando theme park tickets booked directly with Universal Orlando, without any cancellation or change fees imposed. If you have purchased airline tickets as part of your Universal Parks and Resorts Vacations package, you may still be subject to cancellation and change fees assessed by those airlines.

If you have purchased Universal Orlando products and services through third-party suppliers, travel agents or tour operators please contact them directly for information regarding their cancellation or change policies and procedures. The policy does not apply to certain special events, dining experiences or group related bookings.

We want you to feel safe and will work with you directly to best accommodate your needs. If you have additional questions or need to change or cancel your travel plans, please contact a member of our Guest Contact Center team by calling 877-801-9720.