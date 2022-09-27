Universal Orlando Issues Statement On Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort are both expected to be impacted in some way by the incoming storm Hurricane Ian.

As Ian makes its way up the Gulf Coast with a track that seems to be heading straight towards Florida, its exact landing spot is still unsure.

Disney World announced several closures— including Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa, and The Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort beginning Wednesday and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29– but the fate of the Disney Parks is still up in the air at this point.

Just a few miles north of Disney World is Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando is home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay. The Resort is currently in the midst of one of its biggest events of the year, Halloween Horror Nights, and thousands of people are visiting the theme parks currently.

On Monday, Universal issued this statement pertaining to its theme park plans:

WEATHER ALERT – As of now our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us here on Twitter or check our website for updates. http://spr.ly/6016MkbaA

WEATHER ALERT – As of now our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. Please follow us here on Twitter or check our website for updates. https://t.co/ilZjv4lT2Y pic.twitter.com/QrJj78a3IK — Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) September 26, 2022

Heading into Tuesday, many Guests have wondered about the status of the theme parks and more for Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Universal offered an updated statement this morning on its current operations:

“At this time, our park operations and hours are continuing as normal. We are closely monitoring the weather. We have plans and procedures for significant weather that are both time-proven and constantly updated.”

Halloween Horror Nights is currently scheduled to take place Wednesday through Sunday this week. The status of the event and the theme parks, in general, has not changed at this time.

Inside the Magic will continue to keep you updated on the status of Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World, and others amid the impact of Hurricane Ian.