As Orlando continues to prepare for Hurricane Ian, another major theme park has announced its closure.

As Hurricane Ian continues to pose a potential threat to Florida due to severe weather, many theme parks have adjusted their operations and begun preventive and preparation measures for the coming storm.

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and LEGOLAND Florida Resort have already announced a complete shutdown in the coming days for the safety of all Guests and employees of the theme parks. As of the publication of this article, Universal Orlando Resort continues its normal operations and hours while the Park is taking preventive measures across the different facilities and locations.

Walt Disney World Resort has announced several closures, including several hotels closing on Wednesday, September 28, and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, closing Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29. However, the fate of Disney World is still up in the air at this point, as no further closures have been announced yet.

With the constant development of the situation in the Orlando area and all of Florida, another major theme park has just announced a complete cessation of operations starting tomorrow, September 28.

SeaWorld Orlando has just announced that the theme park has enacted its Named Storm Policy for Wednesday, September 28, and Thursday, September 29. Per the Park’s website:

Important Hurricane Ian Update Due to the projected path of Hurricane Ian, SeaWorld Orlando has enacted its Named Storm Policy for Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29. Precautions are in place following the parks’ comprehensive weather preparedness plan to ensure the safety of our animals and ambassadors during this time. Guests are encouraged to check back on our website and follow our social media channels for updates. All admission tickets have been extended through December 31. Annual Pass members’ guest tickets with an expiration date of Sept. 30 will be extended through Oct. 16.

This policy extends to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, SeaWorld Orlando, Aquatica Orlando, and Discovery Cove parks, provided these theme parks are owned and operated by SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment.

SeaWorld Orlando also pushed back an official announcement regarding the latest roller coaster coming to the Orlando theme park, scheduled for today. The Park shared the following statement on its Facebook page:

In addition to the theme parks mentioned above, several airports in the Orlando area have announced a temporary shutdown, including the Orlando International Airport, Tampa International Airport, Orlando Sanford International Airport, and St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport. You can read more about this story by clicking here.