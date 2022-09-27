Several Orlando and Florida airports are ceasing operations in the next few days in preparation for Hurricane Ian.
The Orlando International Airport (MCO) announced that airlines would cease operations starting tomorrow, September 28, at 10:30 am. The airport shared the following announcement on its official website:
Other Florida airports are also ceasing operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Earlier today, Orlando Sanford International Airport (@SFB_Airport) announced that its passenger terminal would close today, September 27, at 5 pm, canceling all flights on Wednesday and Thursday.
In addition, Tampa International Airport (@FlyTPA) will suspend all operations in preparation for Hurricane Ian starting today, September 27, at 5 pm, closing its gates to all visitors.
TPA TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, TPA will suspend all operations on Tuesday, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. The Airport will be closed to all visitors at that time. Read more: https://t.co/RbS1uKuXtf
Several theme parks have already announced their closures in preparation for the Hurricane, for the safety of all Guests and employees, including Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and LEGOLAND Florida Resort. As of this article’s publishing, Universal Orlando Resort had not released any information regarding closures, but the Parks are already taking preventive measures as they continue with normal operations and hours.
Walt Disney World Resort has announced several closures, including several hotels closing on Wednesday, September 28, and Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon, closing Wednesday, September 28 and Thursday, September 29. However, the fate of the Orlando theme park is still up in the air at this point, as no further closures have been announced yet.
It is important to mention that preventive measures and closures can be modified at any time for all Orlando and Florida airports and theme parks.
