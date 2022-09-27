Multiple Florida Airports to Cease Operations In Preparation for Hurricane Ian

Credit: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

Several Orlando and Florida airports are ceasing operations in the next few days in preparation for Hurricane Ian.

The Orlando International Airport (MCO) announced that airlines would cease operations starting tomorrow, September 28, at 10:30 am. The airport shared the following announcement on its official website:

Credit: Orlando International Airport

Other Florida airports are also ceasing operations in the wake of Hurricane Ian. Earlier today, Orlando Sanford International Airport (@SFB_Airport) announced that its passenger terminal would close today, September 27, at 5 pm, canceling all flights on Wednesday and Thursday.

In addition, Tampa International Airport (@FlyTPA) will suspend all operations in preparation for Hurricane Ian starting today, September 27, at 5 pm, closing its gates to all visitors.

TPA TO SUSPEND OPERATIONS: In preparation for Hurricane Ian, TPA will suspend all operations on Tuesday, September 27, at 5:00 p.m. The Airport will be closed to all visitors at that time. Read more:

