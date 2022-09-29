Disney’s Skyliner Closed, All Buckets Removed During Hurricane

Even though Walt Disney World has welcomed a ton of amazing rides, attractions, and experiences in recent years, few additions have been more impactful than Disney’s Skyliner.

For decades, Guests were able to traverse “The Most Magical Place on Earth” with Disney’s bus and Monorail services as well as their own cars. But Disney introduced a fantastic new way to get around the Resort a few years ago, and we can’t imagine the Resort without it!

Guests can board Disney’s Skyliner and glide past incredible views of the Disney Resort’s waterways, woodlands, and two Walt Disney World theme parks. The Skyliner connects to both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT, meaning both of these Parks are just a short ride away.

Unfortunately, due to Hurricane Ian, Disney was forced to completely shut down this amazing mode of transportation.

Disney has taken many precautions in anticipation of Hurricane Ian, closing down the tire Resort, hotels, and other experiences. We knew that the Skyliner would not be operational during this time, but the way that Disney not only protects Guests but the actual Skyliner itself is pretty incredible.

You can see this unique sight down below, thanks to a post on Reddit:

The Skyliner is looking pretty naked right now…

As you can see, all of the buckets have been placed in storage so that Hurricane Ian will not damage them or derail them. This is impressive due to the fact that there are approximately 300 different gondolas connected to the track.

The Disney Skyliner allows Guests staying at Disney’s Art of Animation, Disney’s Pop Century, Disney’s Caribbean Beach, or Disney’s Riviera Resort to travel from their resort to two Disney theme parks — EPCOT or Disney’s Hollywood Studios — all while taking in beautiful views of Disney landscape.

On the Skyliner, Guests can “Discover Disney Skyliner, an incredible way to travel around Walt Disney World Resort!” More on the Skyliner below:

Glide across the sky and add an extra dash of pixie dust to your day. This grand, state-of-the-art gondola system conveniently connects Disney’s Hollywood Studios and International Gateway at Epcot to the following Resort hotels: Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort, Disney’s Art of Animation Resort, Disney’s Pop Century Resort and Disney’s Riviera Resort. Guests will be able to enjoy easy access to Disney’s BoardWalk entertainment district and a fun way to travel between International Gateway at Epcot and Disney’s Hollywood Studios. Plus, the Disney Skyliner provides a relaxing trip to dining locations across Disney Resort hotels—including Disney’s Yacht Club Resort, Disney’s Beach Club Resort and Disney’s BoardWalk Inn. Some of the gondolas are adorned with iconic Disney Characters, figures from Disney attractions and film favorites, which makes getting around even more magical as Guests enjoy breathtaking vistas over and between each of these enchanting locations!

Stay tuned for more updates on Hurricane Ian.