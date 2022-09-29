Hurricane Ian Downgraded to Tropical Storm, Severe Weather to Continue In Florida

in LEGOLAND, SeaWorld, Universal Orlando, Walt Disney World

Posted on by Ed Aguila Leave a comment
Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm NBC

Credit: NBC News

Per the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Ian has been downgraded to a tropical storm. However, severe weather is still expected in the area.

While over 2.5 million people across Florida lost power starting Wednesday after Hurricane Ian walloped the state as one of the most powerful storms ever to hit the United States, Ian was downgraded to a tropical storm by the National Hurricane Center on Thursday morning.

Hurricane Ian downgraded to tropical storm NBC
Credit: NBC News

Related: Hurricane Ian Damages Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Ian, now a tropical storm, slammed the southwest coast of Florida as a major hurricane, nearing Category 5, on Wednesday afternoon, bringing life-threatening storm surge and winds of 150 miles per hour, causing widespread devastation and flooding across the state.

The National Hurricane Center stated the following regarding the latest updates for Tropical Storm Ian:

National hurricane center ian update
Credit: National Hurricane Center

Related: Hurricane Ian Puts Universal Orlando Area Under Water, Significant Floods Arise

While maximum sustained winds have dropped to about 65 miles per hour, per NBC News, the storm continues to cause destruction as it moves northeast. The storm’s center is expected to move off the east-central coast of Florida later today before approaching the coast of South Carolina on Friday.

Today, September 29, President Joe Biden declared a major disaster in the state of Florida and ordered Federal aid to supplement State, tribal and local recovery efforts in the areas affected by Hurricane Ian beginning on September 23, 2022, and continuing. Per the White House statement:

The President’s action makes Federal funding available to affected individuals in the counties of Charlotte, Collier, DeSoto, Hardee, Hillsborough, Lee, Manatee, Pinellas, and Sarasota.

Assistance can include grants for temporary housing and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses, and other programs to help individuals and business owners recover from the effects of the disaster.

orlando international airport planes on tarmac at sunset
Credit: Orlando International Airport (MCO)

While Ian’s intensity has decreased, rain and strong winds are still expected in Orlando and the surrounding areas. Orlando International Airport remains closed as every road leading to the airport is flooded. You can read more about the situation at MCO by clicking here.

Ed Aguila

Average Disney nerd and snack enthusiast. Catch Ed trading pins at Main Street, U.S.A., visiting Madame Leota at the Haunted Mansion, and constantly debating which is best, blue milk or green milk at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge

Be the first to comment!