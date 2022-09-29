Significant floods have put the Universal Orlando Resort area under water, including roads leading to the Park and hotel areas.

As the rain and strong winds continue due to Hurricane Ian in Orlando and the surrounding areas, reports today show several floodings in the Universal Orlando Resort area.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Jeff Allen (@News13JeffAllen) shared a video of the floods this morning, commenting that the area shown “WAS” the entrance to the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at Universal Orlando Resort and that the cars seen in the video across Major Blvd used to be working cars, implying that the flood has damaged them, as it has probably done to several other vehicles and properties across Florida.

This WAS the entrance to the Double Tree by Hilton hotel at Universal Studios. And those cars across Major Blvd used to be working cars. Likely not anymore. @MyNews13 #HurricaneIan

While the exact height of the flood was not mentioned, we can see a stop sign nearly submerged in water. We can also see and hear strong winds striking the area. The video was shared today, September 29, at 6:27 am local time, so it is possible that the current situation has changed in the area, hopefully for the best.

Spectrum News 13 reporter Jerry Hume (@JerryHume) shared another video where we can see the express lanes of Interstate 4 flooded at Kirkman Rd, near Universal Orlando Resort. This video was shared today, September 29, at 6:42 am local time. Again, the current situation in the area may have changed.

WHOA: #IAN: I-4 Express westbound lanes flooded at Kirkman Rd near Universal. #News13Orange

Hurricane Ian has also damaged the infrastructure within the Universal Parks; earlier today, there were reports of damage to the attraction building of Jurassic Park River Adventure, with images of a massive hole on one side of the building being captured and shared online earlier today. You can read more about this story by clicking here.

As of this article’s publishing, Universal Orlando Resort anticipates reopening the Parks and Resort area and the highly anticipated Halloween Horror Nights event on Friday, September 30, conditions permitting. You can click here for more information on the latest updates from the Orlando theme park.

Inside the magic will continue to update you on the status of Universal Orlando Resort and more information on Hurricane Ian.