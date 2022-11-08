Disney World Cancels Tropical Storm-Related Closures

Early Tuesday morning, we reported multiple closures at Walt Disney World Resort due to Tropical Storm Nicole.

The original report from Walt Disney World Resort read:

Walt Disney World Resort Hotels For the safety of our Guests and Cast Members, Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge, Treehouse Villas at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort & Spa and the Bungalows at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort will be closed Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11. We are contacting Guests with current and upcoming reservations impacted by this change. Guests may reschedule their trip or cancel their stay with us; any cancellation fees will be waived. Dining Performances of Hoop-Dee-Doo Musical Revue have been cancelled for Wednesday, November 9 through Friday, November 11 in light of the temporary closure of Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground. Guests with pre-paid reservations will be automatically cancelled and refunded.

Now, this page has been removed and replaced. According to Walt Disney World Resort, only Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park, Winter Summerland Minature Golf, Fantasia Gardens, and Fairways Miniature Golf will be temporarily closed on Thursday, November 10.

This is the second time this season that Walt Disney World Resort has experienced closures due to a tropical storm. Tropical storm turned Hurricane Ian hit the Disney Parks in October, surpassing Hurricane Dorian, Hurricane Matthew, and Hurricane Irma as the worst storm to target the region in years. Central Florida, which typically avoids the worst aftereffects, faced significant flooding and wind damage.

Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, EPCOT, and Disney Springs all closed during Hurricane Ian, as well as Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park and the aforementioned miniature golf courses. Guests staying at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort and any deluxe cabins/bungalows were relocated before the storm hit.

Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort experienced minor damage. Nevertheless, the Theme Parks reopened just two days after the storm hit.

Inside the Magic will continue to report updates on Tropical Storm Nicole.