Disney Genie+ Price Back to All-Time High, Completely Sells Out

It completely sold out.

The newest service to hit the Disney Parks and Resorts came in the form of Disney Genie and Genie+. This new service replaced the old FastPass system Disney had in place previously, with Guests now doing everything on their phones. Disney Genie is free, but Genie+ service comes at a cost, and sometimes it’s quite a big one.

Due to the popularity of both Walt Disney World and Disneyland’s suite of rides and attractions, Guests will for sure be waiting in long lines. With rides like Splash Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Pirates of the Caribbean, Matterhorn Bobsleds, to Space Mountain The Haunted Mansion, Guests are in for a treat with whatever Disney Resort they choose to visit, as long as they’re ok with the crazy amount of time they will be spent standing in line.

Disney Genie+ prices can vary by day, meaning you never really know how much it’s going to cost. Unfortunately, Genie Disney+ reached its highest price ever again.

The previous highest amount we had seen the service reach was $29 per Guest. This record was achieved for the second time at the Walt Disney World Resort just a few days ago. Disney Genie is free, but for an extra charge, Guests can upgrade to Genie+, which allows them other access to reservation systems and the option to purchase individual Lightning Lanes for rides, essentially letting them pay to skip the standby queues. This new system has been met with lots of frustration and criticism from new and long-time Disney Guests and fans.

It was revealed hours ago that Disney Genie+ sold out entirely at the Disneyland Resort on December 27. The Disney Genie page on the My Disney Experience app gave users the following message: “Purchase of Disney Genie service is no longer offered for today.”

The service was priced at $30 per Guest, the highest we have ever seen it reach, though it first reached this number back in October. This is the first time we have ever seen the paid service sell out at either Walt Disney World or Disneyland.

