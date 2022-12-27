Disney Company Stock Tanks Amid Christmas Season

Disney is struggling on Wall Street.

The last time we covered The Walt Disney Company’s stock price, it was sitting around $87. This price is just dollars away from the 5-year low of $85.98, which occurred in March 2020 during the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

As of December 27, it’s not doing much better.

The Walt Disney Company’s current stock price is floating around $88 per share, less than a dollar more than when we previously covered.

Back when the stock price dropped earlier this year, many attributed the price to the onslaught of criticism The Walt Disney Company faced for its decision regarding Florida’s Parental Rights Bill. For many fans and outsiders, it was easy to put the blame on Bob Chapek, the former CEO of The Walt Disney Company. Now with Bob Iger back in the saddle, things are a little more complicated.

Of course, the biggest story to come from Disney this year was the surprising news that Bob Chapek was out and Former CEO Bob Iger would be replacing the controversial CEO. This news shocked not only the Disney community but the world, with the drama surrounding the decision still being stirred each week as more information comes out.

As we near the end of 2022, we can’t help but wonder what 2023 will hold for The Walt Disney Company. Many exciting things are coming to the Parks division, both at Walt Disney World and Disneyland.

Many are hoping Bob Iger will be able to steer Disney in a better direction, though considering Iger’s tenure will only last until 2024, the larger responsibility will most likely fall on whoever succeeds Iger as CEO.

What are your thoughts about Disney’s performance this year?