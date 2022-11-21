Bob Iger Returning as CEO of Disney, Bob Chapek Out Effective Immediately

Big things are happening over at The Walt Disney Company!

It was just announced that Bob Iger will take over as CEO of The Walt Disney Company, replacing Bob Chapek. This was reported first by Scott Gustin, who shared the news on Twitter. A message was shared by Chapek to employees via email which you can check out below:

Iger’s email to Cast Members:

“We thank Bob Chapek for his service to Disney over his long career, including navigating the company through the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic,” said Susan Arnold, Chairman of the Board.

Iger left an impressive legacy behind at Disney, first becoming CEO in 2005 and handing the mantle over to Chapek in 2020. The exchange of power between Iger and Chapek was swift and came as a bit of a surprise, especially since Bob Iger ended his position with the company a lot earlier than expected.

Iger was at the helm of The Walt Disney Company during some of Disney’s most important projects, including Pandora: The World of Avatar, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, as well as the massive Fantasyland expansion at Magic Kingdom.

For almost four decades, only two CEOs served The Walt Disney Company, being Michael Eisner from 1984 to 2005 and Bob Iger from 2005 to 2020.

In July, it was reported that the relationship between Iger and Chapek had become quite strained, though Iger has a positive outlook on Chapek’s potential tenure as CEO. “He’s still figuring it out,” said the former Disney exec. “He’s got plenty of money, he’s got great skills. I expect him to do great things. I don’t think he has to be in a rush.” Iger is still rooting for Disney no matter what or who is running the company.

Chapek extended his contract as CEO three years earlier in 2022, making this move quite a surprise. Not much more is known about the situation or how the deals will work out.

What do you think of this news? Did you like Bob Chapek? Let us know!