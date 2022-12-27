Disney Not Allowing Any More Reservations Until 2023

It’s completely full!

Though the Disney Parks are operating in a whole new way thanks to supply chain issues, inflation, and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, crowds are still pouring in by the thousands daily to every Park and Resort. We saw the craziness at Magic Kingdom just a few days ago, with thousands of Guests opting to spend their holidays at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Unfortunately, the Walt Disney World Resort is proving so popular that it has now hit its maximum capacity,

When checking the official website for Walt Disney World, we noticed that the next few days were completely full. December 27 through the 31 are “sold out,” meaning there are no reservations left for those dates.

Once Walt Disney World and Disneyland reopened to Guests after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic, the theme parks implemented a new reservation system to help monitor Park capacity called the Park Pass system. In order to enter a theme park at Walt Disney World or Disneyland, Guests must not only have valid Park admission, but a valid Park Pass reservation.

The shocking thing is, Disney has recently confirmed that despite the current crowd levels at the Parks, they are still not operating at full capacity, and it seems that they never will again.

During Morgan Stanley’s 2022 Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. She went on to explain that they do “not want to have the Parks bursting at the seams,” and by keeping a reduced capacity in place, Guests can have a more enjoyable time.

Whatever happens, we can’t help but long for the days of simply having to worry about buying a ticket to enter the Disney Parks.

Did you visit Walt Disney World during the holidays? When’s your next trip?