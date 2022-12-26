Trapped Guests Create Chaos in Disney During Massive Backup

Guests crowded in tight at Walt Disney World recently.

There’s no doubt that the Walt Disney World Resort is incredibly crowded right now for the holiday season. The Disney Parks are popular vacation destinations, but the popularity is amplified during Christmas, Halloween, and other major holidays.

During holidays, everything is up, from wait times to Disney Genie+ prices. This is why it’s important to be prepared for the insane crowds that will most definitely form during your trip.

The chaos of waiting in line for attractions like Splash Mountain, Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, and Expedition Everest is amplified during the holidays, as is the stress of securing boarding passes for rides like Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind, EPCOT’s newest ride.

However, the most amount of chaos can always be found on Main Steet, U.S.A., in the Magic Kingdom, with thousands of Guests huddling together for their chance to watch Magic Kingdom’s nightly firework show.

A video was shared on social media showing how crowded this area becomes at night, with hundreds of Guests either exiting the Park or braving the crowds to watch the fireworks. Check it out down below:

Disney has some work to do!! This was probably a third of the people crowded into the park trying to watch the fireworks. This Holiday cost way too much to dread going to the parks. Lesson learned. #disneyworld50 #disneyworld #notforyou

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World over the next couple of weeks, be prepared for insane crowds and for there to be a major wait times. We ask that you please remember to be courteous to others and be patient, especially with Disney Cast Members who are working during this time.

