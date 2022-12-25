Good Morning America Cast Gets a Sneak Peek of Walt Disney World’s Latest Thrill Ride

It has been a long time since The Walt Disney Company announced the addition of a TRON attraction at Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Central Florida. Like the ride found in Shanghai Disneyland at Shanghai Disney Resort, TRON Lightcycle/Run has already spiced up the Magic Kingdom skyline with its glowing blue canopy and will hopefully soon board Guests for their trip to The Grid.

TRON Lightcycle / Run is a new attraction to Magic Kingdom Park at the Walt Disney World Resort. The ride was first announced five years ago during the D23 Expo 2017 in Anaheim, Southern California, and was slated to open during Disney World’s 50th anniversary — The World’s Most Magical Celebration. However, construction was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and no new opening date was announced.

This morning on Good Morning America, we got a special preview of the newest roller coaster coming to Walt Disney World in 2023 and what it’s like to take in the experience of the latest thrill ride. A video of the sneak peek can be found in the tweet here:

Here’s the clip that @GMA shared this morning of TRON Lightcycle Run, the new roller coaster set to open at Disney World in the spring.

Walt Disney World fans cannot wait for the opening of the TRON Lightcycle / Run. Construction began back in 2019 and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that Disney Imagineers continue to work on the upcoming Tomorrowland roller coaster attraction, it seems we are inching closer to an opening day.

More on Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland Resort:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access to TRON’s high-tech universe’s energy, lights, and excitement. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Will you ride TRON Lightcycle Run when it opens at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.