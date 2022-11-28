Get a Brand-New Look at Disney’s Newest Thrill Ride

This evening on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, we got a sneak peek into the newest roller coaster coming to Walt Disney World in 2023.

Walt Disney World fans cannot wait for the opening of the TRON Lightcycle / Run. Construction began back in 2019 and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that Disney Imagineers continue to work on the upcoming Tomorrowland roller coaster attraction, it seems we are inching closer to an opening day.

While receiving delays due to COVID-19 along with construction issues, the attraction continues to progress. The construction for the attraction began over four years ago and marked another milestone for the project.

The ride is a thrilling coaster that opened at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort in 2016. Since then, the attraction has proved to be a massive hit among Guests and coaster enthusiasts. We recently saw the coaster on ABC’s Disney Park special celebration, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. Unfortunately, there was no official opening date announced in the preview.

More on Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland Resort:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents. Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access to TRON’s high-tech universe’s energy, lights, and excitement. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

