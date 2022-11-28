Get a Brand-New Look at Disney’s Newest Thrill Ride

Posted on by Mark Friedman
Credit: Disney

This evening on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, we got a sneak peek into the newest roller coaster coming to Walt Disney World in 2023.

Credit: Bioreconstruct

Walt Disney World fans cannot wait for the opening of the TRON Lightcycle / Run. Construction began back in 2019 and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, now that Disney Imagineers continue to work on the upcoming Tomorrowland roller coaster attraction, it seems we are inching closer to an opening day.

While receiving delays due to COVID-19 along with construction issues, the attraction continues to progress. The construction for the attraction began over four years ago and marked another milestone for the project.

The ride is a thrilling coaster that opened at the Shanghai Disneyland Resort in 2016. Since then, the attraction has proved to be a massive hit among Guests and coaster enthusiasts. We recently saw the coaster on ABC’s Disney Park special celebration, The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration.  Unfortunately, there was no official opening date announced in the preview.

Credit: Disney

More on Tron Lightcycle Power Run at Shanghai Disneyland Resort:

The Ultimate Competition

Experience high-speed thrills and chills as the Grid comes alive in a heart-pounding race for survival. Created as a friendly way for “Programs” and “Users” to interact, the Power Run pits team against team in the quintessential quest to capture 8 Energy Gates and triumph over opponents.

Prepare for digitization after entering the portal—this is your access to TRON’s high-tech universe’s energy, lights, and excitement. As you leave the real world behind, you’ll proceed to the games as a member of Team Blue, ready to compete against some of the Grid’s most menacing Programs.

Will you ride TRON Lightcycle Run when it opens at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.

