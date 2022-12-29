Universal Orlando Resort is home to two theme parks, Universal Studios Florida, and Universal’s Island of Adventure. But, that is soon to change.

Universal Orlando is in the process of adding an exciting new theme park in the Epic Universe. Once completed, Universal Orlando will be home to three world-class theme parks and one water park, in Universal’s Volcano Bay for Guests to enjoy.

Universal Orlando Resort is in the process of adding its third theme park to join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. This new theme park will not be connected to City Walk or the other two theme parks Island’s of Adventure or Universal Studios Florida.

This theme park will include new and exciting attractions from the beloved Super Nintendo World. Some of the rumors for Epic Universe include a Classic Monsters Land, a How To Train Your Dragon land, and an addition to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, rumored to be Ministry of Magic and many more ideas.

While Guests are excited for this new addition, Universal has kept updates so far underwraps, but that will soon hopefully change.

Theme Park Stop Updates reports that an Epic Universe Preview Center could be taking over the Tribute Store in Universal Studios Florida.

Tribute Store Moving at Universal Studios Florida, Will it Become Epic Universe Preview Center

Tribute Store Moving at Universal Studios Florida, Will it Become Epic Universe Preview Center https://t.co/1XbrVxM00k — Theme Park Stop Updates (@ThemeParkStop) December 28, 2022

The Tribute Store will be moving from the New York section to the Hollywood Section.

Inside Universal tweeted:

In case you didn’t see, the next Tribute Store will be moving from NY to the Hollywood section of Universal. @UniversalORL

In case you didn’t see, the next Tribute Store will be moving from NY to the Hollywood section of Universal. @UniversalORL pic.twitter.com/DLpzjVuikd — Inside Universal (@insideuniversal) December 28, 2022

With the Tribute Store potentially turning into a Epic Universe Preview Center, Guests will likely be able to ask questions, and see a sneak peak of Epic Universe will look like.

In addition to the new theme park, Universal is planning several hotel projects to surround the theme park. One hotel will be located at the back of Epic Universe, and there are already two more plots across from the theme park that will be developed with hotels, as well.

What do you think of the Epic Universe taking over Universal?