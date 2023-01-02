Multiple Universal Orlando Attractions Experience Major Delays

Universal Orlando Resort is a popular tourist location and Guests from all over come to see wonders like Jurassic Park, the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, and many more iconic attractions.

While at Universal Orlando, Guests have two theme parks and one water park to visit. Volcano Bay is a popular water park that Guests can enjoy the lazy river, pools, or water slides. Universal Studios Florida includes attractions like Revenge of the Mummy, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure, and many more family fun attractions.

Universal’s Island of Adventure includes attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, One Fish, Two Fish, Red Fish, Blue Fish, the Jurassic World VelociCoaster, and much more.

One Reddit thread states while they were at Universal Studios Florida, they saw several attractions experience downtime and delays. While waiting in line for attractions, the Guest also noted that they experienced attractions being delayed.

This is my family’s first trip to USF and I’m really disappointed in the amount of down time and delays for the rides. This is our last day in the park, we’ve been here since 8am and still haven’t ridden anything today because rides keep breaking while we’re in line (it’s 1:15pm). Is this normal? It’s such a waste of time to wait in line for nothing.

While in the colder months some attractions may be closed because of weather. However, when attractions normally do have delays it can be a Guest who lost a hat at an attraction, or a circuit board malfunctioned. While delays happen, Guests should remain calm while Universal Team Members are figuring out the problem and trying to get the attraction up and running as soon as possible.

If a ride is delayed, it will have to go through a process to reopen.

Keep in mind that delays at any theme park can happen, but Universal Team Members work hard to make sure that rides are both safe and ready to be experienced for Guests visiting the theme park.

