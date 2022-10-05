Cedar Point’s Massive Roller Coaster Destroyed Following Permanent Closure

An iconic roller coaster has been demolished from a major theme park.

Cedar Point is a must-do destination for every thrill-seeker visiting Ohio. With 70 amazing rides, from the family-friendly Snake River Expedition to the adrenaline-pumping roller coasters like Steel Vengeance and Millennium Force, live shows, immersive dining, and signature summer events, Cedar Point has a little bit of something for every Guest.

The park also features Top Thrill Dragster, an absolutely thrilling and intense roller coaster. Recently, the theme park underwent quite a legal battle involving this very ride.

On August 15, there was an accident at Cedar Point (owned by Cedar Fair) that involved the 420-foot (128-meter) tall Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster. Lasting only 20 seconds, the ride is highly thrilling for Guests, but things went wrong for one rider who was allegedly struck by a metal object while riding.

According to the report, the injury was blamed on an “instantaneous overload fracture” of a bolt holding in a plate on the ride.

At first, we thought Cedar Point might reopen the coaster eventually until Cedar Point made a rather unexpected announcement regarding the ride, stating that the roller coaster would close for good on September 6.

This news was sad and shocked the roller coaster community, but in the grand scheme of things, this decision made sense. In the weeks following this announcement, Cedar Point has been hard at work dismantling the ride.

It is important to note that an investigation cleared Cedar Point of violating any laws or rules in the accident. We aren’t sure what Cedar Point has planned for this space, but we can only hope whatever replaces Top Thrill Dragster is a worthy successor.

Back when the ride opened in 2003, the coaster set four new records: the world’s tallest complete circuit roller coaster, the tallest roller coaster, the tallest roller coaster drop, and the fastest roller coaster. The ride boasted an impressive maximum speed of 120 mph and a 400-foot drop.

