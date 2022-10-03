Security Cameras Added to Disney World’s Scariest Ride

The Walt Disney World Resort, also known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” offers Guests an almost limitless selection of rides and attractions for Guests to experience.

These attractions range from thrilling coasters like Expedition Everest, Space Mountain, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad to classic dark rides such as The Haunted Mansion and Peter Pan’s Flight.

Walt Disney World is designed for everybody, meaning that when it comes to scares, there is not much offered. However, Disney World does have one scary attraction.

DINOSAUR, which is located in the aptly-named DinoLand U.S.A. in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, offers thrill seekers a truly terrifying experience.

DINOSAUR is an intense, exciting, and downright prehistoric trip through time, letting Guests witness the moments just before the dinosaurs were wiped out of existence due to an asteroid impact. As its slogan states, “It’s fast, it’s a blast, It’s in the past!”.

The ride opened alongside Animal Kingdom Park in April of 1998, although it had a different name and offered a slightly different experience. DINOSAUR is an extremely dark ride that showcases dinosaurs of all different sizes and species.

In the past few months, we have seen Disney make changes and updates to this ride, and recently, Disney has been doing some peculiar things to the ride vehicles themselves. We first were notified of what appeared to be security cameras added to ride vehicles, and now we know for sure what Disney has done.

Each ride vehicle now features a LiDAR safety rig and sensors meant to detect when Guests attempt to stand up during the ride. Apparently, this was a big enough problem that Disney had to install this technology on the ride vehicles.

You can see a photo of the new system below in a tweet from ParkTerror (@ParkTwister):

New rig added to each Time Rover vehicle on DINOSAUR, possibly utilizing a built-in security camera or detection system. #WaltDisneyWorld pic.twitter.com/fSVJ5SrHNd — ParkTerror😈 (@ParkTwister) September 8, 2022

It is interesting that Disney added these to DINOSAUR but, as far as we know, has not added the system to The Indiana Jones Adventure in Disneyland. Both of these attractions use the same ride vehicles and track layout.

DINOSAUR is not for the faint of heart, however, as even Disney gives Guests a warning about how frightening the attraction can be. Disney states that the ride includes loud sounds in the dark and menacing dinosaurs that may scare some children.

