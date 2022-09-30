Complaints Grow About “Stupid” Guests Interrupting Disney’s Most Political Show

When visiting Walt Disney World, what exactly first comes to mind? Fast rides like Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster? Creepy dark rides like Haunted Mansion? Maybe even the iconic Cinderella Castle in the center of Magic Kingdom? All of these are good answers and are what most people first think of when planning a Disney trip.

American history, on the other hand, may not even cross your mind when visiting the Disney Parks.

While it may come as a surprise to some, American history is a crucial part of the Disney Parks. Walt Disney had a fascination with history as well as the future. This was a key component of the original idea behind EPCOT.

“EPCOT,” Walt explained, “will take its queue from the new ideas and new technologies that are now emerging from the creative centers of American industry. It will be a community of tomorrow that will never be completed. But will always be introducing and testing and demonstrating new materials and new systems. And Epcot will always be a showcase to the world for the ingenuity and imagination of American free enterprise… an experimental prototype community of tomorrow that will always be in a state of becoming it will never cease to be a living blueprint of the future where people can actually live a life that they can’t find anywhere else in the world.”

While EPCOT has certainly changed both in its design and aesthetic, EPCOT’s future leans closer and closer to what Walt originally set out to create.

But back to the topic at hand.

Disney World features many attractions that are both enjoyable and educational. At Magic Kingdom, Guests can kick back, enjoy the air conditioning while giving their feet a break while learning about the various Presidents at the aptly-titled Hall of Presidents.

Walt first created Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln for Disneyland and then had the idea to expand that idea at Walt Disney World Resort with The Hall of Presidents. The show was Walt’s idea, which is exciting as it is an attraction he thought up that Guests can only enjoy at Magic Kingdom. However, Walt passed away before his vision came to life.

Walt Disney, of course, also had a fascination with railroads, something critical to the early development of America as we know it today. Both Disneyland and Walt Disney World feature a railroad and train that Guests can hop aboard.

When Walt passed, Roy Disney, Walt’s brother, took charge to keep the Disney legacy alive and growing, and he remembered how much Walt loved the idea of having The Hall of Presidents at Magic Kingdom. Because of this, Roy decided that he was going to make sure that his idea would come to life.

Now, nearly 50 years later, the attraction still stands with fantastic animatronics and high-quality technology running the show.

Unfortunately, because of the political nature of the show, some Guests experience heckling, cheering, and general interruptions the show. The current political climate in America certainly has something to do with the uptick in crowd “participation” during the attraction.

In the past, we have covered examples of situations where Guests cheered after former President Donald Trump was announced at the attraction. This actually lead a Cast Member to warn the Guests to quiet down and not disrupt the show.

A discussion was sparked on this very topic after a Guest complained about the show being interrupted online. The full post reads: