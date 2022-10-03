Universal Thrill Ride Reopens After Being Submerged in Water

A popular attraction has reopened following Hurricane Ian.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida are home to many thrilling attractions, perhaps none more intense than The Incredible Hulk Coaster located in Marvel Super Hero Land at Islands of Adventure. The only ride to come close to the intensity level of this coaster would be Jurassic World VelociCoaster.

However, no one expected The Incredible Hulk Coaster to turn into a “water ride.”

In a now-infamous photo, the coaster could be seen submerged in several feet of water during Hurricane Ian’s devastating tenure over Florida. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the west coast of Florida yesterday afternoon as a Category 4 Hurricane, with nearly Category 5 winds measuring at up to 150 mph.

The hurricane blasted coastal cities with major storm surges and made its way across the state, hitting the central Florida area.

If you have ridden The Incredible Hulk Coaster, you know that there is a portion of the attraction where it dips and runs right above the water.

When riders enter this area with a canopy over their head, there are misters going to give you a slight refresh as you enjoy the thrilling ride. However, this was an unprecedented amount of water and left a lot of Guests worried the ride may be closed for quite some time.

Fortunately, the coaster was up and running yesterday with no issues, so it’s safe to assume no serious damage occurred to the attraction.

Jurassic Park River Adventure didn’t make it through the storm as unscathed as The Incredible Hulk Coaster did, with a giant hole left in the side of the building.

More on The Incredible Hulk Coaster at Universal Islands of Adventure:

Unleash Your Inner Hulk. You’ve volunteered to take part in a science experiment based on Dr. Bruce Banner’s research—but a blast of gamma radiation changes everything. You launch up to 67 miles per hour as Hulk-like power propels you upside down into a zero-gravity roll, racing faster and faster. Hang on as this high-speed, red-line rampage smashes its way through the sky.

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many thrilling and epic attractions that you won’t want to miss. You can experience Hogsmeade, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creature Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff, as well as Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World: Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, The Incredible Hulk Coaster and much more at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

