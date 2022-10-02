Burglars Land Getaway Car in Walt Disney World Lake

Walt Disney World is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” but sometimes, the real world can creep in in the most unexpected ways.

From attraction breakdowns to fights in the Park, you never truly know what you may find yourself a part of when visiting the Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, or Disney’s Animal Kingdom.

According to reports, a car was pulled a car from a canal at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Friday morning. The car, which was specified to be an SUV, is assumed to be a getaway car that was used during a burglary of an Orlando dollar store.

Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Michelle Guido stated that the car was indeed involved in the burglary of a Family Dollar around 1:30 a.m. Friday. The affidavit states that deputies said Michael Pickett, Javion Robinson, and Corey Stanley drove the vehicle to the store, where they later smashed one of the windows.

A majority of the affidavit notes are redacted, but the document says that the car was “ultimately … located in a lake on Disney property” near South Studio Drive and East Buena Vista Drive, which would place it right between Disney’s Hollywood Studios and the Swan Resort and hotel.

Deputies say they found the burglars in the nearby woods shortly afterward. They were reportedly wet and missing articles of clothing when found. Disney spokespeople referred questions to the sheriff’s office.

What do you think of this story?

Walt Disney World Resort boasts four theme parks: Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT Park, Disney’s Animal Kingdom Theme Park, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios Theme Park. It also features two Disney water parks, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park and Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park, and the retail and recreation area, Disney Springs. A valid ticket and Park Pass reservation are needed to enter each Park and Park Hopper hours begin at 2 p.m. daily. A theme park reservation can be made via the Walt Disney World website.