BREAKING: Brawl Breaks Out at Magic Kingdom

in Walt Disney World

Posted on by Kelly Coffey 4 Comments
fight disney world

Another fight broke out at Disney World, this time involving several Guests from multiple parties.

cinderella castle 50th anniversary
Credit: Disney

In a video posted to TikTok, which has since been removed, a full-on brawl broke out between Guests at Magic Kingdom near Peter Pan’s Flight. Inside the Magic was able to grab screenshots of the video prior to it being removed, which you can see below.

disney world brawl
Credit: Screenshot via TikTok
disney world brawl
Credit: Screenshot via TikTok
disney world brawl
Credit: Screenshot via TikTok

There was also a video shared to Twitter, which you can see below:

This video of a Magic Kingdom fight posted on Facebook is crazy.

But I’m with the person who filmed this. Where is security??

Many punches were thrown, shirts were being pulled, Guests were being choked and, unfortunately, kids were crying.

Another user shared a Tweet that read:

Just witnessed an entire two family brawl at Disney world ☺️

It is unclear how long security took to get to the brawl and what happened to the gets, but Inside the Magic will update this article as we get information.

Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom
Credit: Disney

Please note that Disney Cast Members and security officials are always at the theme parks in order to maintain a safe environment as much as possible. If you ever witness activity such as a fight or anything of this nature, or if you are ever concerned when visiting one of the Disney Parks, be sure to find the nearest Cast Member or report your issue with Guest Relations, located in each of the Disney Parks.

Additionally, if you ever get into a fight while at Disney, you may be escorted out of the Parks and issued a lifetime ban. 

peter pans flight
Credit: Inside the Magic

This is a developing story and Inside the Magic will update you as we get information.

Kelly Coffey

