Universal Fans Call For Massive Overhaul Of Dated Yet Iconic Attraction

Whether you’re at Walt Disney World Resort or Universal Orlando Resort, there are some attractions that just simply transcend the “normal” and end up in “iconic” status.

There are quite a few of those at Universal Orlando Resort, including E.T. Adventure Ride, The Incredible Hulk Coaster, and Revenge of the Mummy. But, perhaps the most iconic of all is Jurassic Park River Adventure.

Jurassic Park River Adventure, located in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, has been a staple at the theme park since it opened in 1999. The iconic movie franchise– Jurassic Park and Jurassic World— has spawned a total of five movies with a sixth one, Jurassic World Dominion (2022) on the way.

However, as time– the everflowing river– wears on, many Universal Orlando Resort fans are concerned about the attraction and its current state.

Reddit user U/captainn00dles replied in response to a Guest asking if features on the attraction had been fixed.

“I’ll be honest I rode it two months ago and it needs a massive overhaul,” the Guest said. “A lot of the animatronics are showing their age.”

Another user, U/andjuan, said they rode the beloved attraction last week and it looked “run down” to them.

“We were there last week and I was disappointed by how run down it’s gotten,” the Guest said. “The gates no longer open as you slowly approach. That first dinosaur looks so ridiculous when it’s just sitting there and then pops up as the boat approaches. The raptor box no longer drops as you enter the dark part of the ride. And as you mentioned, most of the animatronics just look dated in general now.”

Jurassic Park River Adventure underwent a three-week closure for scheduled maintenance in January but remained largely the same except for a few fixed animatronics and features that were out. The attraction is now more than 20 years old and there have been rumors of it being updated to a Jurassic World IP.

The Jurassic World Velocicoaster recently opened next door to River Adventure and has been extremely well-received.

