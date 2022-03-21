Universal’s Velocicoaster Malfunctioning Due to Possible Mechanical Issues

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic rides and experiences, but nothing potentially comes close to the “thrill of the hunt” experienced at its newest attraction.

The Jurassic World Velcocicoaster, located in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, opened last year and is deemed Florida’s tallest and fastest launch coaster reaching speeds of up to 70 mph.

The ride’s line queue sets the stage for what is to come. Guests will be inside the paddock with real, live raptors on a train that is fast enough to outrun the crafty animals. While Owen Grady (Chris Pratt) thinks it is not a great idea, Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) ensures Guests will have a thrilling time.

However, it seems the newest attraction at Universal Orlando may be experiencing some technical difficulties.

Twitter account @bioreconstruct recently posted a photo of Velocicoaster and noted that Train 4 of the attraction is always running with four sets closed.

Interesting to see Train 4 of Velocicoaster always with 4 set closed

Interesting to see Train 4 of VelociCoaster always running with with 4 sets closed. pic.twitter.com/3MQ0FqvpEx — bioreconstruct (@bioreconstruct) March 19, 2022

While Universal hasn’t confirmed why it isn’t completely filling the train, it likely has to do with the restraint mechanisms locking up. Roller coasters can experience difficulties of this kind from time to time. Typically, the restraints will remain locked but for some reason will not be unlocked.

As a result of the train not being filled at full capacity, this would certainly cause expanded wait times but it is better to fill the train at less capacity and still have it running than to take it off the track altogether. Universal Team Members do an excellent job of ensuring the safety of all Guests.

Universal Orlando’s official description of the attraction reads:

Feel the Rush of the Hunt. Speeding through the jungle, rising high above the terrain, it’s the apex predator of roller coasters: the Jurassic World VelociCoaster. Now you can board your vehicle for a high-speed dash through the park’s raptor paddock. Feel the rush of the hunt as you race alongside these nimble predators, twisting and soaring above the land and water. Jurassic World VelociCoaster is Now Open at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. Universal Guests can enjoy the Wizarding World of Harry Potter at both Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure. MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, and more can all be found at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

What is your favorite attraction at Universal Orlando Resort? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’ where you can experience rides like ‘Harry Potter’ and the Escape from Gringotts and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?