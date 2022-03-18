Universal Reportedly Considers Requiring Park Reservations

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two world-class theme parks in Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and one water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay.

Over the course of the pandemic, Universal Orlando has held similar policies to Walt Disney World Resort and has also done things differently from time to time.

One thing that has been different the entire time compared to Walt Disney World Resort has been the fact that Universal Orlando has never required a Park Reservation to get into any of its theme parks.

Universal reached capacity at several points during the pandemic but still did not require Park Reservations for entry. As capacity increased, more Guests were able to enter to enjoy the Parks.

However, it seems that Universal Orlando might at least be considering a change to that system.

Twitter account Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) shared that Universal Orlando recently sent out a survey to annual pass holders asking their opinions on potentially requiring reservations.

Universal Orlando seems to be thinking about requiring reservations to go to their parks. A recent survey sent to annual passholders asked them how they feel about it.

Universal Orlando seems to be thinking about requiring reservations to go to their parks. A recent survey sent to annual passholders asked them how they feel about it. — Attractions Magazine (@Attractions) March 17, 2022

Many Guests have complained about the Disney Park Reservation system, but it has allowed Disney to maintain its capacity restraints and the Resort has even introduced park-hopping into the system, as well.

At this point, Universal has not confirmed whether it is considering making this change or what the change would look like if it did implement a Park Reservation system.

Universal Orlando Resort is full of fun experiences and thrilling attractions that you can’t miss. Outside of Diagon Alley, Universal Guests can enjoy Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK Alien Attack, Transformers: The Ride, Despicable Me: Minion Mayhem, E.T. Adventure Ride, and more at Universal Studios Florida.

Islands of Adventure has some fantastic attractions, as well, like The Incredible Hulk Coaster, Doctor Doom’s Fearfall, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, Jurassic Park River Adventure, the all-new Jurassic World Velocicoaster, Skull Island: Reign of Kong, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, and more! Volcano Bay is also open for those who want to get their splash on, and at the moment, Epic Universe is under construction with a potential 2025 opening date. Epic Universe is set to be the largest Universal Park in the world when it opens.

Would you want Universal Orlando Resort to require Park Reservations? Let us know in the comments.

If you want to visit Universal Orlando Resort, you can today! Click here to get your vacation started! You can go to Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, then eat some dinner and grab a drink at CityWalk. Want to take a splash? Volcano Bay is ready for you. With so many fun events like Mardi Gras, Halloween Horror Nights, and more, Universal will give you an action-packed adventure like you are in the movies! And, who could forget about the Wizarding World of ‘Harry Potter’ where you can experience rides like ‘Harry Potter’ and the Escape from Gringotts and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure! Also, in the latest Universal Parks News, the Epic Universe is currently under construction and set to open in 2025. Or, how about a trip to Universal Studios Hollywood to experience the movies?