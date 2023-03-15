Disney Gives Surprising Update Regarding Splash Mountain

Disney has just given us a very surprising update regarding the retheme of Splash Mountain at Disney World.

Splash Mountain officially closed at the Walt Disney World Resort back in January, leaving fans without the chance to take the infamous plunge until 2024, when Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will open. This new take on the ride will feature Princess Tiana and other characters from Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog. Not much is known about what the experience will offer, but the exterior of the ride will be getting quite a “touch-up.”

The iconic tree trunk at the top of the mountain will be removed, with new foliage being added throughout the exterior of the attraction. The largest new addition coming to the outside of the ride is a new water tower advertising “Tiana’s Foods.”

This will be found at the base of the attraction and to the right of the drop. In a rather unexpected reveal, Disney has announced this water tower will be added as soon as this summer:

Disney says the tiara-topped “Tiana’s Foods” water tower at Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Magic Kingdom will be installed later this summer.

As we stated earlier, Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will be opening sometime in 2024 in Magic Kingdom at the Walt Disney World Resort. Splash Mountain at Disneyland is still operating normally, with Disney not yet revealing when it will be shutting down the classic ride in Anaheim, California.

Disney first revealed that it would be retheming its iconic Splash Mountain attraction back in 2020, meaning this project will take roughly four years from start to finish. This decision came after years of backlash and criticism due to Splash Mountain’s theming, which originated from a highly-controversial Disney film.

The version found at Tokyo Disneyland will remain open for the foreseeable future.

Are you excited about this retheme? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for all your Disney News.