Disney Introduces Gender-Neutral Bathrooms at Park

One Disney Resort has made a major change to how Guests use its Parks, offering a new bathroom for them to use.

The Walt Disney Company has come a long way when it comes to diversity and inclusivity. The last few years have been especially transformative for Disney.

Disney has been working on making the Parks and Resorts more welcoming to all. One of the ways Disney achieved this was by changing the terminology used inside the actual Disney theme parks.

Disney also “addressed” one of its most poroelastic attractions, Splash Mountain, revealing it would eventually close. This closure happened earlier this year, with Disney getting ready for a new adventure to open called Taina’s Bayou Adventure.

This new ride will feature Princess Tiana and co. as Guests are immersed in a totally new story centered on Disney’s 2009 animated film The Princess and the Frog.

However, one of the biggest changes for Disney is happening outside of the U.S. theme parks.

Disneyland Paris is currently undergoing several projects and renovations, with Avengers Campus being one of the most recent additions to the Resort. Located at Walt Disney Studios Park, Guests can immerse themselves in their very own Marvel adventure as they encounter all of their favorite superheroes.

However, Disneyland Paris just made a very small yet, major change to the way Guests interact with the Park itself. Guests will now find gender-neutral bathrooms near the Autopia attraction.

You can check out the new bathrooms in the photo shared below:

As of today, the restrooms behind the Autopia attraction are gender neutral (neutral) until April 3 – Discoveryland (Translated)

✨ Depuis aujourd’hui, les toilettes situés derrière l’attraction Autopia sont non genrées (neutres) et ce jusqu’au 3 avril – Discoveryland ✨#disneylandparis pic.twitter.com/vuy2eyf8ag — 🧞‍♂️ Disney Cave 0f Wonders 💫🏰 (@Cave0fWonders) March 14, 2023

This is not the first time we’ve seen Disneyland Paris introduce gender-neutral bathrooms, with the Resort making this change last year during pride month.

Disney is no stranger to pride month celebrations, with many events being held during the special month. Guests visiting Disneyland or Walt Disney World can find exclusive merch as well as encounter limited-time decorations.

Have you visited Disneyland Paris? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news!