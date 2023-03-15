Disney Quickly Removes ‘Star Wars’ Characters From Park

Following the surprising reveal, Disney has now removed several ‘Star Wars’ characters from one of its Resorts.

Guests have a lot to enjoy When visiting the Disney Parks and Resorts. From thrilling rides, breathtaking attractions, and some delicious food, the experiences and memories of a Disney vacation will last a lifetime.

The sheer amount there is to do at both Walt Disney World and Disneyland is stunning, with so much on the way as we speak.

In the last few months, Disney has been adding to its Parks in some major ways. At Disneyland, a brand-new attraction recently opened up called Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway. This is a copy of the version found at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and can be found at the revamped Mickey’s Toontown area.

At Walt Disney World, Guests are eagerly anticipating the grand opening of TRON Lightcycle/Run, Disney’s newest roller coaster. This attraction opens in April and is located right next to Space Mountain in the Magic Kingdom.

As you may already know, both Disneyland and Walt Disney World feature Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, an immersive, large-scale land themed to Disney’s Star Wars franchise. Here Guests will encounter characters like Kylo Ren, Rey, and Chewbacca as they explore this breathtaking area. Disney has breathed new life into these lands recently by adding characters such as Boba Fett and the Mandalorian to coincide with Disney’s Star Wars shows on Disney+.

However, Disney has added the Mandalorian to another Disney Resort, despite it not having its own Star Wars land.

The Disneyland Paris Resort welcomed the Mandalorian for a special, limited-time event for Guests. Unfortunately, the Mandalorian’s time at the Resort has come to an end, with March 14, 2023, being the final day of this limited-time encounter.

Below is a video of what Guests could see when the Mandalorian was at the Resort:

Mandelorian at Disneyland Paris

Mandelorian at Disneyland Paris pic.twitter.com/VcRgmku1nL — dlrpfans – Disneyland Paris Fans (@dlrpfans) March 1, 2023

Many fans, including us here at Inside the Magic, hope to see experiences like this continue, not only at the Disneyland Paris Resort but all Disney Parks and Resorts.

Do you enjoy experiences like this at the Disney Parks? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news.