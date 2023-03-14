Disney Closes Entire Land, Multiple Rides to Shut Down

An entire land at Walt Disney World has closed, with multiple rides being unavailable for Guests at the Park.

Each theme park at Walt Disney World features incredible rides, attractions, and dining experiences, meaning it may be hard for Geusts to choose which one to visit. From Magic Kingdom and EPCOT to Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, Guests can expect a magical time at “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

However, we can’t blame you if you choose to spend most of your vacation at Magic Kingdom.

Magic Kingdom is so unique in part due to how it’s split up for Guests to enjoy. Magic Kingdom is made up of five incredible lands, those being Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, Liberty Square, and Frontierland. These five lands house some of the most famous theme park rides.

Here Guests will find some of the most classic experiences offered by Disney, with rides like Space Mountain, “it’s a small world,” Peter Pan’s Flight, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. Unfortunately, as Inside the Magic reported earlier, Disney has decided to close one of the five lands featured at Magic Kingdom for a media event.

Magic Kingdom usually closes at 9:00 p.m., but on March 14, Tomorrowland closed at 5:00 p.m. for Guests.

The only things available to Guests are Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin, Tomorrowland Speedway, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor, which all will stay open for another hour.

The reason for this closure is that there is reportedly a Good Morning America filming session set to take place at TRON Lightcycle / Run, Disney’s newest attraction.

This exciting roller coaster will open on April 4 and is located right next to Space Mountain in Tomorrowland.

Will you be visiting Walt Disney World soon? Stay tuned here at Inside the Magic for more Disney news stories!