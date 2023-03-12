Magic Kingdom Closing Down Entire Land Imminently

If you’re visiting Magic Kingdom Park in the near future, you should be aware of a major change.

Magic Kingdom Park is the anchor Disney Park in Walt Disney World Resort. The theme park sees more Guests than any other theme park in the world, and is filled with all kinds of magical attractions like Space Mountain, Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Peter Pan’s Flight.

In addition, Disney World Guests visiting the Park are treated to the fireworks special Disney Enchantment at Cinderella Castle and Main Street, U.S.A. nightly, but there are just a matter of weeks until the returning Happily Ever After will take over for the fireworks show.

One thing that makes Magic Kingdom so iconic is the fact that it’s split into immersive lands, like Tomorrowland, Adventureland, Fantasyland, Liberty Square, and Frontierland.

However, if you’re visiting Walt Disney World Resort and planning to head to Magic Kingdom Park this week, you should know that an entire land will be closing down earlier than the rest of the Park.

On March 14, Disney will be closing Tomorrowland at 5:00 p.m. with the exception of just a couple of attraction. Though the Disney Park closes at 9:00 p.m., Tomorrowland will be closed except for Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Spin, Tomorrowland Speedway, and Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor. At 6:00 p.m., these attractions will close, as well.

Reportedly, the reason for this closure is that there is a Good Morning America filming session set to take place at TRON Lightcycle / Run. The new coaster attraction is scheduled to open on April 4, 2023.

When TRON Lightcycle / Run opens to the public, it will be by virtual queue only. Guests will need to use the My Disney Experience app to enter the attraction. A standby queue will not be available. Each Guest can enter the virtual queue no more than once per day during regular Park Hours.

