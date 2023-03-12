Disney World Gives Guests One Last Chance to Pay to Skip the Lines

Walt Disney World Resort is giving Guests visiting Magic Kingdom Park one last chance to pay to skip the lines.

If you’ve ever visited Magic Kingdom, you know how busy the Disney Park can be. Of course, rides like Haunted Mansion, Pirates of the Caribbean, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Space Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Jungle Cruise, and Peter Pan’s Flight can have quite the wait time. But, it’s not just the rides. The crowds on Main Street, U.S.A. heading toward Cinderella Castle can be absolutely massive at times.

With so many people visiting the Disney Park, Walt Disney World Resort has offered a special deal to try and give Guests the chance to experience the rides without waiting in line.

If you want to take advantage of the offering, however, you’ve only got one more chance to do so.

Magic Kingdom After Hours has been going on for several weeks now. The After-Hours Event gives Disney World Guests a chance to enjoy their favorite attractions without having to wait in long lines or deal with massive crowding. As a matter of fact, most of the average wait times for the event have been marked at 10 minutes or less, even for the most popular attractions.

But, there’s only one date remaining that hasn’t been completely sold out: March 20, 2023. The tickets for the event on March 20 are listed at $155.00 apiece, for both kids and adults.

At the event, which officially starts at 10:00 p.m. and runs through 1:00 a.m., you can enter Magic Kingdom Park as early at 7:00 p.m. You’ll enjoy more than 20 attractions—with lower wait times! While subject to change, these may include:

In addition, you’ll be able to delight in ice cream novelties, popcorn, and select bottled beverages—all included in the cost of this ticketed event—available at carts stationed throughout the theme park.

If you’re not going to be able to attend the Magic Kingdom After Hours event, you can still purchase tickets for the event at other Disney World Parks, as well. Currently, there are tickets available for both Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT.

Have you attended any Disney After Hours events this year? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!