Disney Unexpectedly Closes Down Magic Kingdom Location

There will be a little less cheer in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort for the next month.

Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and there’s no doubt that there is plenty to do when visiting Magic Kingdom.

The Disney Park is home to iconic attractions like Haunted Mansion, “it’s a small world”, Pirates of the Caribbean, Jungle Cruise, Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and Peter Pan’s Flight. Though Splash Mountain just closed down permanently, Disney has big plans to reimagine the attraction as Tiana’s Bayou Adventure and open it in late 2024.

In addition, Disney is just months away from unveiling the all-new TRON Lightcycle / Run coaster in Tomorrowland and there are plans to expand “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” in the future with potential IPs that could include Encanto, Coco, or Disney Villains.

While Disney World Guests come to Magic Kingdom for the rides, parades, and epic nighttime spectacular Disney Enchantment– which is soon to be changed back to the beloved Happily Ever After— there are still plenty of other offerings to enjoy, as well, including dining and shopping throughout the Park.

One of the most popular shops in the Disney Park is Ye Olde Christmas Shoppe. The center room– which is the largest– will be closed beginning January 30, 2023 and run through the end of February. The good news is that the shop will now close completely down, but this means that some of its offerings will not be available and while this closure happens, you’ll likely have to wait a little longer and dodge a few more people as crowds will be a little more cramped to pick out some of your favorite Christmas offerings.

Ye Old Christmas Shoppe allows Disney World Guests to celebrate Christmas any time of year The Liberty Square shop has plenty of amazing products to check out, including Disney ornaments, stockings, and goodies galore!

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders receive 20% off at this location.

Will this Magic Kingdom closure affect you? Let us know in the comments!