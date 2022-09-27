Disney World will soon get some extra pixie dust, as several after-hours events are making their way back to the Most Magical Place on Earth.

Guests will soon be able to enjoy all the magic that Walt Disney World Resort offers during several exclusive, separately ticketed events, finally returning to Magic Kingdom and Hollywood Studios, as Disney just announced.

Starting January 2023, these fan-favorite experiences will return to Walt Disney World Resort and are scheduled to kick off on January 4 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios and January 9 at Magic Kingdom, offering an incredible way to experience even more Disney magic during the last months of “The World’s Most Magical Celebration,” honoring the 50th anniversary of the Orlando theme park.

If you’re not familiar with Disney After Hours events, Disney Parks Blog describes them as follows:

In case you aren’t familiar with Disney After Hours, these late-night, separately ticketed events let you enjoy a Walt Disney World theme park for three additional hours after regular park hours, with treats such as ice cream, popcorn and select beverages included. Best of all, the number of tickets for these events is limited, which means lower wait times for some of your favorite attractions.

This means that Guests have the chance to experience their favorite attractions like The Haunted Mansion, Jungle Cruise, Pirates of the Caribbean, Space Mountain, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, and many more at Magic Kingdom. And at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Guests can live their own Star Wars adventure and pilot the Millennium Falcon in Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge, shrink to the size of a toy in Toy Story Land, join their favorite Disney characters on a lovely picnic trip on Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway, and so much more!

Tickets for Disney After Hours will go on sale for all Guests on October 7, 2022, with prices ranging from $129 to $159 (plus tax). Guests staying at select Walt Disney World Resort hotels, including Guests of Disney Resort hotels, Walt Disney World Swan and Dolphin Hotels, and Shades of Green at Walt Disney World Resort, can purchase their tickets as early as October 4, 2022.

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders and members of the Disney Vacation Club can also purchase specially priced tickets for select dates.

Disney After Hours events at Disney’s Hollywood Studios are scheduled for select nights, January 4 through April 19, 2023, and select nights, January 9 through March 27, 2023, at Magic Kingdom. You can click here to see a complete list of events, dates, and times; and to purchase tour tickets.