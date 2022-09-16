Disney After-Hours Event Returning With Significant Price Increase

If you want to experience one Disney After-Hours event, you’re going to have to pay significantly more.

There’s something special about being in the Disney Parks for special events. Whether it be at Walt Disney World Resort for offerings like Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party or Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, or over at Disneyland Resort for any of its “Disney After Dark” series events or Oogie Boogie Bash, there’s so much fun to be had for Disney Park Guests.

Disneyland is notorious for its limited-time events and special celebrations. Whether it’s the Christmas season or Halloween, Guests visiting the Southern California Park can always look forward to some special event taking place. This past year, Disneyland brought back its Grad Night celebrations for graduating students, allowing them to experience the Park in a very special way.

However, if you’re planning on going to Disneyland’s Grad Nite next year, you need to be prepared to pay quite a bit more.

The Orange County Register reported that the Disneyland After-Hours event would be returning in 2023, but there would be quite a price increase. The report indicates that Disneyland has raised prices by 8% to 22% on Grad Nite packages for 2023 compared to ticket costs from the previous year.

Grad Nite 2023 celebrations will be held on 15 dates in May and June at Disney California Adventure, all from 9:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. The dates for the event are as follows: May 12, 14, 17, 19, 21, 24, 25, 30, and 31, and June 2, 4, 7, 9, 14, and 16.

“Of course, Grad Nites are not the only times that the Disneyland resort is crowded with student groups,” according to MousePlanet. “The last weeks of school are typically popular times for class trips, something that Disney has actively encouraged in past years through special pricing and activities for school groups. Those visits won’t appear on any calendar, but are a fact of Disney life during May and June.”

Disneyland Resort Grad Nite gives High school seniors coming with their school an opportunity to enjoy unforgettable attractions, savor amazing treats and eats, capture fun photos, and cherish special magical moments in one of their final nights of high school with their friends.

What do you think of this Disney price increase? Let us know in the comments!