Many fans were disappointed after hearing the announcement that a beloved after-hours event would not return to Disneyland this year.

While many fans are currently enjoying all the fun offerings that have arrived at Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure for the Halloween season, some are eager to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Disney when the holidays begin at the Park.

However, a recent announcement disappointed fans, as the fan-favorite event “Merriest Nites” will not return to the California theme park this year.

Theme parks and entertainment journalist Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) shared the disappointing news on Twitter.

NEW: Disney Merriest Nites will not return to Disneyland Resort this year. Last year, the after-hours party was held at Disneyland on 5 select nights in Nov. and Dec.

Scott added that a Disneyland official confirmed the beloved event will not return in 2022 and mentioned that the Park is always looking at new ways to entertain its Guests.

While it is disappointing that Disneyland will not celebrate the holidays with an exclusive event this year, the Park will still be home to several beloved seasonal offerings as “Holidays at the Disneyland Resort” will run from November 11 through January 8 at the Happiest Place on Earth.

A Disneyland official confirmed the event will not return in 2022 and said they are always looking at new ways to entertain guests. “Holidays at the Disneyland Resort” runs Nov. 11 – Jan. 8 and includes A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, ¡Viva Navidad!, “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks, and more. https://disneyland.disney.go.com/events-tours/holidays-at-the-disneyland-resort/

Some returning offerings coming to Disneyland this year will be A Christmas Fantasy Parade, “it’s a small world” Holiday, “Believe…In Holiday Magic” Fireworks, and Haunted Mansion Holiday. In addition, Guests can witness a magical moment when the whimsical “it’s a small world” facade lights up in a dazzling display of festive twinkling lights. And Sleeping Beauty Castle will also receive an enchanting seasonal transformation as it is decked out in icicles, wreaths, and festive décor, with a breathtaking sight as thousands of twinkling lights illuminate the iconic castle while snow falls, and music fills the air.

And at Disney California Adventure, Guests can enjoy the return of the “Disney Festival of the Holidays,” a seasonal celebration of diverse cultural festivities with music, food, and fun for all. Disney ¡Viva Navidad! is also returning to the Park, and some beloved seasonal overlays will take over some shows and attractions, including “World of Color — Season of Light,” Mater’s Jingle Jamboree, and Luigi’s Joy to the Whirl.

